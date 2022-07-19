.

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-18-2022

Journey Freedom cover art
Freedom cover art

Journey have debuted at No. 1 on the Current Rock Chart with their brand new studio album, "Freedom", which the legendary band released on July 8th.

The new record also debuted on several other charts including: No. 2 on the Current Digital Album, No. 2 on the Digital Albums chart, No. 3 on the Current Album sales chart, No. 3 pm the Album Sales chart, No. 3 on the Internet Albums chart and No. 88 on the Billboard 200.

The band celebrated the album's release this weekend by kicking off a residency featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas. The residency continues this Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. Check out a track from the album below:

