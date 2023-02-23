Judiciary Share New Song 'Knife In The Dirt'

Texas rockers Judiciary have shared their new single, "Knife In The Dirt". The track comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "Flesh + Blood", which will arrive on March 10th.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: Grinding full force since 2013, the band unleashed the EP The Axis of Equality in 2016, a split EP with Mortality Rate in 2017, and finally, their first full-length record Surface Noise with Closed Casket Actitives in 2019. Along the way, they also shared stages with a wide variety of bands, including Vein, Power Trip, The Acacia Strain, Exhumed, and Gatecreeper, to name a few.



Citing influences such as Slayer's God Hates Us All and Chimaira's The Impossibility of Reason as well as "a ton of Machine Head," their vision crystallized in 2021. They recorded what would become Flesh + Blood with producer Arthur Rizk [Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy] in August of 2021 before Will Putney [Body Count, Vein] handled mixing and mastering.



In the end, Judiciary rule a world of their own now and forever. "We want this music to take you to the world that we've built with it," Kyle says. "To feel it, visualize it, see it how we see it - to us, there would be nothing better."

FLESH + BLOOD TRACKLISTING:

"Flesh"

"Blood"

"Engulfed"

"Paradigm Piercer"

"Knife in the Dirt"

"Stare into the Sun"

"Cobalt"

"Steel Hand God"

"Obsidian"

"Eschatos Hemera"

