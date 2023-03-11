Jughead's Revenge Release New Single I'll Be Seeing You

Single art

(Earshot) "I'll Be Seeing You" the first single of the upcoming EP by legendary skate punkers Jughead's Revenge has been released and will be followed by a music video later in the month.

Jughead's Revenge came out of the skate punk scene of Los Angeles in 1990 with their first full-length self released album before partnering with BYO Records in the US, and Do It! Records in Germany in 1992.

After multiple tours in the US and Europe, the band signed with Nitro Records from 1996 to 2000, releasing 3 full-length albums and 4 singles.

In 2020 the band released the single "American Gestures" on People Of Punk Rock Records to coincide with the reissue of former Nitro titles "Image Is Everything" and "Just Joined."

In May 2023, Jughead's Revenge will release the new EP, "Vultures" which will be supported by a tour of Europe in June. Stream the new single below:

