Justin Stewart Cotta Shares 'Little Things'

Single art

Memento frontman and Vast keyboardist Justin Stewart Cotta has just released a music video for his brand new solo single, which is entitled "Little Things".

Justin had this to say, "As we fragment more and more into isolationism and individualism, it feels as though the final frontier is quite possibly organic human connection. Love and hope feel as though they are open acts of rebellion.

"With the video, I'm doubling down on a promise I made to myself... to stop being an apologist for my vulnerability. The video is a return to innocence and explores the simple notion that the 'little things' we share with each other end up becoming the most meaningful and memorable things.

"Like many of us, I've lost loved ones in the last couple of years, and it's those simple moments with them that remain crystallized in my heart" Watch the video below:

