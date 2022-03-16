.

Justin Stewart Cotta Shares 'Little Things'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-16-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Justin Stewart Cotta Single art
Single art

Memento frontman and Vast keyboardist Justin Stewart Cotta has just released a music video for his brand new solo single, which is entitled "Little Things".

Justin had this to say, "As we fragment more and more into isolationism and individualism, it feels as though the final frontier is quite possibly organic human connection. Love and hope feel as though they are open acts of rebellion.

"With the video, I'm doubling down on a promise I made to myself... to stop being an apologist for my vulnerability. The video is a return to innocence and explores the simple notion that the 'little things' we share with each other end up becoming the most meaningful and memorable things.

"Like many of us, I've lost loved ones in the last couple of years, and it's those simple moments with them that remain crystallized in my heart" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Justin Stewart Cotta Shares 'Little Things'

News > Justin Stewart Cotta

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more

Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more

Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition

MorleyView Genevieve Racette

Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago