Kaleido Go Horror Show With Run Video

Kaleido have revealed a horror-movie inspired music video for their brand new single "Run", which is set to hit digital retailers tomorrow, Friday, May 27th.
frontwoman Christina Chriss had this to say, "Every step of the process, from beginning to end, in creating the song and music video has been exhilarating.
"From the moment we began writing 'Run,' riding high off the energy from just completing three months on the road touring, we knew there was something special and captivating about the song.
"We're huge fans of all things horror and spooky, so we were in our element making the music video and it allowed us to bring our love of that world to life."
