Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video

Michael Angulia | 06-20-2022

Kataklysm and Ex Deo frontman Maurizio Iacono has given fans their first taste of his new solo project Invictus with the release of a video for the first single "Exiled", from the project's debut album, "Unstoppable", which will be released on September 23rd.

Iacono recorded the new album with longtime collaborator J-F Dagenais (guitarist for Kataklysm and Ex Deo), producer/main songwriter Chris Clancy (Mutiny Within), and drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc., Inhuman Condition).

Maurizio had this to say, "Today we unleash the preview to a record we worked so very hard on. The first video/single 'Exiled' has a great start-to-finish that really touches a lot of elements this album represents. My whole career has been about overcoming obstacles and reaching the light while keeping true to myself.

"This is a project that, regardless of the outcome, needed to be done for my soul. I'm very honored to have had Chris Clancy, J-F Dagenais, and Jeramie Kling by my side in this new endeavor. Unstoppable is the gateway to self-preservation and perseverance and I hope you all enjoy it!"

Clancy added, "I was really honored to have Maurizio reach out to me and ask me to be a part of everything when he decided it was time he did a solo project. It's not often I have the chance to be so heavily involved in writing and working alongside people I look up to, so I jumped at the chance. We put some ideas together between us and everything just worked. I couldn't believe how easily it all fell into place; how every idea we had just worked and fueled another idea. The music has gone from strength to strength, and I've never had so much fun. I think the music is absolutely brutal with a solid dose of anthemic moments scattered throughout. 'Exiled' is a perfect example of what this album is about. It's everything I've wanted to hear from a band for years and I'm stoked to be in it." Watch the video below:

