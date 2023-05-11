Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce Reunion Performance

Promo photo

(fcc) LA-based rock band Dogstar, composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves, today announced they will reunite on-stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Saturday, May 27 marking their first public performance in two decades.

At the festival, the trio will play new music from a forthcoming album.The announcement comes after the band has been teasing their reunion and potential new music on their Instagram.

Additionally, the band launched a website with new images and new updates on their forthcoming activities. For more information on Dogstar's next chapter, visit the official website at www.dogstarofficial.com.

