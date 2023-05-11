(fcc) LA-based rock band Dogstar, composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves, today announced they will reunite on-stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Saturday, May 27 marking their first public performance in two decades.
At the festival, the trio will play new music from a forthcoming album.The announcement comes after the band has been teasing their reunion and potential new music on their Instagram.
Additionally, the band launched a website with new images and new updates on their forthcoming activities. For more information on Dogstar's next chapter, visit the official website at www.dogstarofficial.com.
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album- The Agonist Announce Break Up- Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album- more
blink-182 Share Behind The Scenes Video From Chicago Shows- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases EP For Mental Health Awareness Month- more
Kenny Chesney Replaces Morgan Wallen At Gulf Coast Jam- Miranda Lambert Returns Home For Y'ALL EAT YET? Book Signing- more
Snoop Dogg and GaryVee Speed Through the Cosmos in Animated Video- Lana Del Rey Premieres 'Candy Necklace' Video- more
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album
Metallica Stream Video For Live Debut Performance Of 'Sleepwalk My Life Away'
Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album and Share First Single
The Pretenders Announce Album With New Song 'Let The Sun Come In'
Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce Reunion Performance
Sevendust Premiere 'Everything' Video
Pete Townshend Launching Half Speed Mastered Limited Edition Reissues