.

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce Reunion Performance

05-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dogstar Promo photo
Promo photo

(fcc) LA-based rock band Dogstar, composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves, today announced they will reunite on-stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Saturday, May 27 marking their first public performance in two decades.

At the festival, the trio will play new music from a forthcoming album.The announcement comes after the band has been teasing their reunion and potential new music on their Instagram.

Additionally, the band launched a website with new images and new updates on their forthcoming activities. For more information on Dogstar's next chapter, visit the official website at www.dogstarofficial.com.

Related Stories
Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce Reunion Performance

More Dogstar News

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album- The Agonist Announce Break Up- Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album- more

blink-182 Share Behind The Scenes Video From Chicago Shows- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases EP For Mental Health Awareness Month- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Replaces Morgan Wallen At Gulf Coast Jam- Miranda Lambert Returns Home For Y'ALL EAT YET? Book Signing- more

Day In Pop

Snoop Dogg and GaryVee Speed Through the Cosmos in Animated Video- Lana Del Rey Premieres 'Candy Necklace' Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Latest News

David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album

The Agonist Announce Break Up

Metallica Stream Video For Live Debut Performance Of 'Sleepwalk My Life Away'

Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album and Share First Single

The Pretenders Announce Album With New Song 'Let The Sun Come In'

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce Reunion Performance

Sevendust Premiere 'Everything' Video

Pete Townshend Launching Half Speed Mastered Limited Edition Reissues