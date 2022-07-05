Keb' Mo' Added To Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea

Event poster

Blues Legend Keb' Mo' has just been added to the lineup for Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean Cruise II Music Festival.

The lineup will also include Tommy Emmanuel, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish, Ana Popovic, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Blues Pills, Terry Reid, The James Hunter Six, Jackie Venson, The Suffers, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Reverend Shawn Amos and more.

The Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II Sets Sail August 23-28, 2022, from Athens, Greece to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey. Find more details here.

