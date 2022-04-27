Video Premiere: Keith Emerson's Grandson Ethan Performs 'Quatermass Boogie Woogie'

Book cover art

We are pleased to premiere the video of Keith Emerson's grandson Ethan playing "Quatermass Boogie Woogie" written by Keith when he was 12 years old, to celebrate the announcement for the forthcoming "Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story" book by Chris Welch.

Here are the official details about the book: Now available for pre-order, a lavish, fully illustrated book in which family, friends, colleagues, and fans talk to author Chris Welch about the life, work, and legacy of Keith Emerson from before The Nice and ELP through 3 to The Keith Emerson Band. Illustrated throughout with previously unseen photos from family, friends, and professional photographers, this official celebration tells the remarkable tale of Keith's musical evolution, his personal relationships, and the creation of his astounding musical legacy. Includes new interviews with Keith's children, ex-wife, close personal friends, Mari Kawaguchi, Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman, Lee Jackson, Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter, Alan White, Dave Kilminster, Marc Bonilla, Rachel Flowers, Darius Brubeck, Geoff Downes and others.

The book draws on the private Emerson family archives for photographs of Keith at home, at work and play. Close family and friends share memories and stories from throughout his life, revealing the true man, while fellow musicians from the worlds of prog, rock and classical attest to Keith's talent and dedication, while others who worked with him tell of his spirit, generosity and sense of humor.

Keith Emerson celebrates the life and legacy of the man who first played the Hammond organ like a lead guitarist, introduced the European classical music tradition to rock fans with The Nice and helped create the template for prog rock with the very first Moog synthesizers with ELP. He also wrote movie soundtracks, performed with world-renowned jazz musicians and toured the world as a solo artist. All of that and more is explored in this deluxe book.

Pre-order now at www.keithemersonbook.com and choose to have a name printed in the book and be a part of this unique project. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Keith Emerson Tribute Concert Coming As 3-Disc Set

News > Keith Emerson