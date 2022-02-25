Keith Richards Streams 'Demon' From Main Offender Reissue

(hennemusic) Keith Richards is streaming a lyric video for "Demon", a track featured on the forthcoming expanded 30th anniversary reissue of his 1992 album, "Main Offender."

Due March 18, the 2022 release includes a remastered version of the studio record by original producer and drummer Steve Jordan, who also mixed and produced the bonus concert recording "Winos Live In London '92", which captures the group live at the Town & Country Club in Kentish Town.

The Rolling Stones guitarist regrouped with his touring band, the X-Pensive Winos, for his second solo effort, with a lineup that features Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash, and backing vocalists Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.

"If I hadn't have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is," Richards explains. "I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, 'I know what he's saying don't do this, do that.' If you're a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you've just covered it all ... One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don't play."

The "Main Offender" 30th Anniversary reissue will be available in multiple formats, including digitally and on CD, limited-quantity red vinyl, and a super-deluxe 2LP boxset (pre-order here -ad). Watch the lyric video here.

