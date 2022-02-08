Kenny Chesney Adds 20 Amphitheater Dates To Here and Now Tour

Kenny Chesney has vastly expanded his upcoming Here and Now Tour by adding 20 brand new amphitheater dates to the previously announced 21 stadium concerts.
He had this to say, "There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate. The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It's pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.
"Whether it's a stadium full of people screaming 'Noise' at the top of their lungs, or 'When The Sun Goes Down,' or being quieter on 'You & Tequila,' or seeing all the lighters and cell phone lights out on the lawn at an amphitheater as people sing that first chorus of 'Anything But Mine,' you can sense how much these songs mean to people, and it's incredible."
The tour is scheduled to get underway on April 23rd in Tampa, FL at the Raymond James Stadium and will finish up with two nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 26th and 27th.
Here And Now 2022 Tour Dates
April 23 Tampa, Fla. - Raymond James Stadium
April 30 Charlotte, N.C. - Bank of America Stadium
May 5 Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center
May 7 St. Louis, Mo. - Busch Stadium
May 14 Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field
May 19 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater
May 21 Atlanta, Ga. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25 Charleston, S.C. - Credit One Stadium
May 26 Huntsville, Ala. - Orion Amphitheater
May 28 Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium
June 2 The Woodlands, Texas - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 Arlington, Texas - AT&T Stadium
June 8 Canandaigua, N.Y. - CMAC
June 9 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio - Blossom Music Center
June 11 Pittsburgh, Pa. - Heinz Field
June 15 Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 16 Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live
June 18 Philadelphia, Pa. - Lincoln Financial Field
June 23/ Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center
June 25 Chicago, Ill. - Soldier Field
June 29 Brandon, Miss. - Brandon Amphitheater
June 30 Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP
July 2 Kansas City, Mo. - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 9 Bozeman, Mont. - Bobcat Stadium
July 12 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
July 13 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
July 16 Seattle, Wash. - Lumen Field
July 19 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 20 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 23 Inglewood, Calif. - SoFi Stadium
July 27 Boise, Idaho. - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 28 Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 Denver, Colo. - Empower Field at Mile High
August 6 Minneapolis, Minn. - U.S. Bank Stadium
August 10 Columbia, Md. - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 11 Syracuse, N.Y. - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 13 East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium
August 18 Columbus, Ohio - Historic Crew Stadium
August 20 Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field
August 26 Foxborough, Mass. - Gillette Stadium
August 27 Foxborough, Mass. - Gillette Stadium
