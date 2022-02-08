Kenny Chesney Adds 20 Amphitheater Dates To Here and Now Tour

Kenny Chesney has vastly expanded his upcoming Here and Now Tour by adding 20 brand new amphitheater dates to the previously announced 21 stadium concerts.

He had this to say, "There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate. The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It's pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.



"Whether it's a stadium full of people screaming 'Noise' at the top of their lungs, or 'When The Sun Goes Down,' or being quieter on 'You & Tequila,' or seeing all the lighters and cell phone lights out on the lawn at an amphitheater as people sing that first chorus of 'Anything But Mine,' you can sense how much these songs mean to people, and it's incredible."



The tour is scheduled to get underway on April 23rd in Tampa, FL at the Raymond James Stadium and will finish up with two nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 26th and 27th.

Here And Now 2022 Tour Dates

April 23 Tampa, Fla. - Raymond James Stadium

April 30 Charlotte, N.C. - Bank of America Stadium

May 5 Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center

May 7 St. Louis, Mo. - Busch Stadium

May 14 Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field

May 19 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater

May 21 Atlanta, Ga. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 Charleston, S.C. - Credit One Stadium

May 26 Huntsville, Ala. - Orion Amphitheater

May 28 Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium

June 2 The Woodlands, Texas - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 4 Arlington, Texas - AT&T Stadium

June 8 Canandaigua, N.Y. - CMAC

June 9 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio - Blossom Music Center

June 11 Pittsburgh, Pa. - Heinz Field

June 15 Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 16 Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 Philadelphia, Pa. - Lincoln Financial Field

June 23/ Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

June 25 Chicago, Ill. - Soldier Field

June 29 Brandon, Miss. - Brandon Amphitheater

June 30 Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP

July 2 Kansas City, Mo. - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 Bozeman, Mont. - Bobcat Stadium

July 12 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

July 13 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

July 16 Seattle, Wash. - Lumen Field

July 19 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 20 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 23 Inglewood, Calif. - SoFi Stadium

July 27 Boise, Idaho. - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 28 Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 Denver, Colo. - Empower Field at Mile High

August 6 Minneapolis, Minn. - U.S. Bank Stadium

August 10 Columbia, Md. - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11 Syracuse, N.Y. - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 13 East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium

August 18 Columbus, Ohio - Historic Crew Stadium

August 20 Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field

August 26 Foxborough, Mass. - Gillette Stadium

August 27 Foxborough, Mass. - Gillette Stadium

