Kenny Chesney Scores Gold Record With 'Knowing You'

Here and Now cover art

Kenny Chesney is celebrating after his chart topping single "Knowing You," has been certified Gold for sales of 500,000. The track comes from his 2020 album "Hear and Now".

Chesney had this to say, "I will always believe in the power of a genuinely great song. Beyond trends or moments, there are real emotions, deep life truths that the best songs carry.

"When I heard 'Knowing You,' I knew it wasn't what anybody else was probably looking for - but it was a song that had to be heard. So, we went with it; we believed in it, and Kat Higgins and Adam James got their first No. 1s.



"To me, those are the things Nashville was built on. I am proud to carry on those kinds of traditions, to set sparks for young writers and to hear that actual people responded to the song the same way I did.

"When you hear a song like this is Gold, you know that greatness still touches people in the heart." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Adds 20 Amphitheater Dates To Here and Now Tour

Kenny Chesney To Release 'Everyone She Knows' On Valentine's Day

Kenny Chesney Expands Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour 2021 In Review

Kenny Chesney Expands Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour

News > Kenny Chesney