Kenny Chesney Scores Gold Record With 'Knowing You'

Kenny Chesney is celebrating after his chart topping single "Knowing You," has been certified Gold for sales of 500,000. The track comes from his 2020 album "Hear and Now".
Chesney had this to say, "I will always believe in the power of a genuinely great song. Beyond trends or moments, there are real emotions, deep life truths that the best songs carry.
"When I heard 'Knowing You,' I knew it wasn't what anybody else was probably looking for - but it was a song that had to be heard. So, we went with it; we believed in it, and Kat Higgins and Adam James got their first No. 1s.
"To me, those are the things Nashville was built on. I am proud to carry on those kinds of traditions, to set sparks for young writers and to hear that actual people responded to the song the same way I did.
"When you hear a song like this is Gold, you know that greatness still touches people in the heart." Watch the video below:
Kenny Chesney Adds 20 Amphitheater Dates To Here and Now Tour
Kenny Chesney To Release 'Everyone She Knows' On Valentine's Day
Kenny Chesney Expands Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour 2021 In Review
Kenny Chesney Expands Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more
Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more
Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more
Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more'
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories