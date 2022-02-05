.

Kevin Devine Reveals First Single From New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 02-05-2022

Kevin Devine Cover art
Cover art

Kevin Devine has shared his brand new single "Albatross". The track comes from his forthcoming studio album, "Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong", which will arrive on March 25th,

Devine had this to say about the new song, "Albatross" is a hard reboot, a fragmented emptying-out for us strugglers whose life experience invalidates cookie-cutter solutions or miracle cures or 21st century coping mechanisms.

"Where do you turn for comfort when the generally-accepted value system and discourse is this degraded and grotesque? Maybe letting go, and then more letting go, of the burden of communicating that for which no suitable words exist, of fumbling at ad-hoc answers to the unanswerable, of investing in a perverse and upside-down reality that encourages you to internalize the need to fix things you didn't break." Stream the song below:

