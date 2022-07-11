Killboy Releases 'Loser' Lyric Video

Singer-songwriter/producer Killboy has shared a lyric video for her new single, "LOSER," which was produced by John Feldmann (Avril Lavigne, blink-182).

"Loser" follows Killboy's recently released Atlantic Records label debut single, "DADDY ISSUES." She had this to say, "I'm just going to keep doing what I enjoy.

"That's what being Killboy is all about. I love the music I'm making and I hope it gives people the freedom to do whatever the f*** they want at all times." Watch the lyric video below:

