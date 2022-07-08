King's X Forced To Cancel Tour Due to Ty Tabor Illness

King's X have announced that they have been forced to cancel their European tour this fall after guitarist Ty Tabor was diagnosed with an "illness requiring vigilant monitoring."
The band did advise that the three shows that they have planned this month (July) will still be going ahead as planned and will be the last shows before Tabor begins treatment.
Ty shared on social media, "Hello everyone. I recently went in for some medical tests and discovered that I have an illness requiring vigilant monitoring.
"As a result, I will need to remain in the US while following medical advice and potential treatment. I know this is a disappointment for those who have waited so long for our European shows. I am sorry for this unavoidable setback.
"I want everyone to know that my prognosis is good. We plan to keep doing shows in the US so I can remain close to home and take less risks while dealing with this change in life. Thanks so much for all of your love and support."
