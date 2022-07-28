King's X 'Give it Up' With New Single

King's X have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Give It Up". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Three Sides Of One", which will arrive on September 2nd.

The new album marks the acclaimed band's first new music in 14 years. dUg Pinnick said of the new single, "After I turned 71, death was on my mind every day, Chris Cornell killed himself, and I was thinking of that.

"Lyrically, it's about not giving up until you naturally die. I want to ride it out until it's over. I'm laughing about how I haven't gotten a will yet, but I should have one. Musically, I wanted it to be really simple, so you can dance to it." Watch the video below:

