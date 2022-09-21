King's X 'Let It Rain' With New Video As Album Hits The Charts

King's X have shared a lyric video for their new song "Let It Rain" to celebrate the release of their first new album in 14 years, "Three Sides Of One", which just debuted on charts across the world.
The new album landed at No. 10 on the Current Album Sales chart, No 2 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart, and No. 3 on the Current Rock Albums Chart in the U.S.
dUg Pinnick says of the new record, "When I think of it, King's X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the sh*t, and having a good time, it's instinctual. When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry and Ty for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King's X. What they did on Three Sides of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it's like I'm in a new band."
Ty Tabor added, "This time, we sat around, listened to each other's ideas, and would collectively say, 'Let's work on that'. It was the most enjoyable album I've personally ever recorded in my entire life, period."
Jerry Gaskill shared: "I'll cherish what we did in my heart forever. Everything lined up perfectly." Watch the video below:
