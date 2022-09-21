.

King's X 'Let It Rain' With New Video As Album Hits The Charts

Keavin Wiggins | 09-20-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

King's X Three Sides Of One cover art
Three Sides Of One cover art

King's X have shared a lyric video for their new song "Let It Rain" to celebrate the release of their first new album in 14 years, "Three Sides Of One", which just debuted on charts across the world.

The new album landed at No. 10 on the Current Album Sales chart, No 2 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart, and No. 3 on the Current Rock Albums Chart in the U.S.

dUg Pinnick says of the new record, "When I think of it, King's X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the sh*t, and having a good time, it's instinctual. When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry and Ty for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King's X. What they did on Three Sides of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it's like I'm in a new band."

Ty Tabor added, "This time, we sat around, listened to each other's ideas, and would collectively say, 'Let's work on that'. It was the most enjoyable album I've personally ever recorded in my entire life, period."

Jerry Gaskill shared: "I'll cherish what we did in my heart forever. Everything lined up perfectly." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


King's X 'Let It Rain' With New Video As Album Hits The Charts

Stone Temple Pilots, King's X, Steven Adler More Raise 90K At D.A.V.E JAM

King's X 'Give it Up' With New Single

King's X Forced To Cancel Tour Due to Ty Tabor Illness

King's X Complete Work On First New Album In Over A Decade

King's X Music and Merch

News > King's X

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday- Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown- Journey- Metallica- more

Ozzy Scores Biggest Hit Ever- Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year- 80s Hair Bands On This Season's The Top Ten Revealed- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song- Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video- Clutch- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More

Quick Flicks: Schemers

Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set

Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million

The Smashing Pumpkins Share First Song From 33 Track Rock Opera

King's X 'Let It Rain' With New Video As Album Hits The Charts

John Mellencamp Previews Expanded 'Scarecrow' Album

Thrice Say 'Open Your Eyes and Dream' With New Song

Sleeping With Sirens Announce US Tour Dates

Singled Out: Forrest Isn't Dead's Heaven and Earth