Kip Moore Shares 'Fire On Wheels' Video and Announces Tour

Kip Moore has released a music video for his brand new single "Fire On Wheels" and has announced a North American tour this fall of the same name.

"Fire On Wheels" was co-written and co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), and Kip tapped PJ Brown to direct the music video.

The Fire On Wheels North American tour is set to kick off on September 8th in Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex and will run until November 12th where it wrap up in Cleveland, OH at The Masonic Temple.

Boy Named Banjo will be the special guest for the trek, with Jess Moskaluke as special guest for the Canadian shows in Toronto and London. Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

9/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9/9/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

9/11/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

9/15/22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

9/16/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

9/17/22 - Salina, KS - Tony's Pizza Events Center

9/23/22 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheater

9/24/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head LIVE

10/6/22 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

10/7/22 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

10/8/22 - Greenville, SC - The Blind Horse Saloon

10/20/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

10/21/22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

10/27/22 - Albany, NY - Empire LIVE

10/28/22 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Performing Arts Center

10/29/22 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

11/3/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/6/22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

11/10/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/11/22 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

11/12/22 - Cleveland, OH - The Masonic Temple

