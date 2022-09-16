Kip Moore Shares New Version Of 'If I Was Your Lover' With Morgan Wade

(UMG) Kip Moore has shared a new version of his recently released track "If I Was Your Lover" that features guest vocals from acclaimed new artist Morgan Wade.

Wade initially co-starred in the music video for the track alongside Moore, and following fervent fan requests for Wade to feature vocally, the pair hit the studio together to re-record the song.



Co-written by Moore with Matt Bubel, and co-produced with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), "If I Was Your Lover" garnered immediate attention from fans and critics for its ear worm qualities and accompanying sultry music video.

