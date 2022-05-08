KISS Expand KISS Kruise XI

Event poster

(hennemusic) KISS have announced that they have expanded the upcoming KISS Kruise XI with the addition of a second sailing for fans after the first event sold-out.

In addition to the original October 29-November 3 event, the classic rock group will now also host fans abord the Norwegian Jewel when it travels from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico from October 24-29.

Fans who have already secured their cabin for the original trip can double down on the Kiss Kruise fun and become a two-timer by sailing on both weeks and receive an exclusive laminate, an exclusive signed item by KISS, happy hour with the band, and a specialty two-timer t-shirt.

KISS will be inviting some of their favorite artists to join them for the trip, and will share announcements and updates throughout the year; among the acts confirmed for week 2 are Buckcherry, Bruce Kulick, and Stryper.

Currently appearing on their multi-year End Of The Road farewell tour, the band says the 2022 series will see "the last time KISS will perform on the high seas."

Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

KISS, Megadeth And More Part Of Live Nation's Concert Week

Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Perform With KISS On Farewell Tour

KISS Preview Destroyer Classic From 1996 Donington Performance

Coheed and Cambria Unplug For KISS Love Gun Cover

News > KISS