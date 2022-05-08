KISS Expand KISS Kruise XI

(hennemusic) KISS have announced that they have expanded the upcoming KISS Kruise XI with the addition of a second sailing for fans after the first event sold-out.
In addition to the original October 29-November 3 event, the classic rock group will now also host fans abord the Norwegian Jewel when it travels from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico from October 24-29.
Fans who have already secured their cabin for the original trip can double down on the Kiss Kruise fun and become a two-timer by sailing on both weeks and receive an exclusive laminate, an exclusive signed item by KISS, happy hour with the band, and a specialty two-timer t-shirt.
KISS will be inviting some of their favorite artists to join them for the trip, and will share announcements and updates throughout the year; among the acts confirmed for week 2 are Buckcherry, Bruce Kulick, and Stryper.
Currently appearing on their multi-year End Of The Road farewell tour, the band says the 2022 series will see "the last time KISS will perform on the high seas."
