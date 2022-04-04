KISS Expand Off The Soundboard Series With Donington Performance

(hennemusic) KISS are expanding their Off The Soundboard live bootleg series with the June 10 release of a 1996 appearance at the UK's Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park.
"Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on August 17, 1996 as part of the band's Alive/Worldwide reunion tour.
The festival show saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of classic tracks exclusively from their first six albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun."
"Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 3LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 3LP set pressed on 180-gram opaque green vinyl avaible exclusively through the official KISS online store.
The Donington 1996 set is the third and latest project in KISS' "Off The Soundboard" series, following the release of a 2001 Tokyo concert and a 2004 show in Virginia Beach, VA. Watch the trailer here
