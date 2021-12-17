.

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery

Michael Angulia | 12-17-2021

KISS frontman Paul Stanley took to social media to share with fans that he is currently recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Tuesday (December 14th).

Stanley shared the post operation update with fans via Twitter. He shared a photo and wrote, "SHOULDER SURGERY TODAY! How many show related surgeries have I had?? I lost count at EIGHT!!

"Was it worth it?!? ABSOLUTELY! Judge the value of what of you have by what you sacrificed to achieve that goal. This was a joy-filled BARGAIN."

