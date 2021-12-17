KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery

Social media capture

KISS frontman Paul Stanley took to social media to share with fans that he is currently recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Tuesday (December 14th).

Stanley shared the post operation update with fans via Twitter. He shared a photo and wrote, "SHOULDER SURGERY TODAY! How many show related surgeries have I had?? I lost count at EIGHT!!

"Was it worth it?!? ABSOLUTELY! Judge the value of what of you have by what you sacrificed to achieve that goal. This was a joy-filled BARGAIN."

Related Stories

Van Halen And KISS Top The 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion 2021 In Review

Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

News > KISS