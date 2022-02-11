KISS Frontman TV Episode Premiere This Week

The KISS Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley episode of the REELZ television network series Frontman will premiere this Saturday, February 12th at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.
Here is the synopsis: "A band is almost always defined by its frontman and normally there is only one of them because of the ego, talent and chemistry that define the role. But KISS has always been different. They have two frontmen in Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who somehow shared the stage and gave fans a spectacle like no other with fire bombs, smoking guitars and spitting blood all part of their famed act.
"Both their backgrounds were scarred by childhood trauma and together they created alter egos named the Starchild and the Demon, masked characters that would take on the world. But hiding behind their personas was a recipe for disaster and their soaring ride to the top would face a mighty challenge when sales plummeted leaving Simmons and Stanley to take drastic measures to keep the music playing.
"This is the story of how two of the most legendary frontmen managed to share a vision and a stage forming a band that became one of the best-selling rock acts of all time with insight from those close to them including former KISS manager Larry Mazer and Stanley's childhood friend Binky Philips.
