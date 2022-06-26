KISS Go Back To 1977 For Next Bootleg Release

Cover art

(hennemusic) KISS are expanding their live bootleg series with the September 9 release of a 1977 show in Des Moines, IA. "Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977" captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on November 29, 1977 at the Iowa Veterans Memorial Auditorium as part of the band's Alive II tour.

"Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 2LP set pressed on 180-gram purple vinyl available exclusively through the official KISS online store.

The event saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of tracks from their first six studio albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun." Check out the 1977 setlist here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

