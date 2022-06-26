(hennemusic) KISS are expanding their live bootleg series with the September 9 release of a 1977 show in Des Moines, IA. "Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977" captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on November 29, 1977 at the Iowa Veterans Memorial Auditorium as part of the band's Alive II tour.
"Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 2LP set pressed on 180-gram purple vinyl available exclusively through the official KISS online store.
The event saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of tracks from their first six studio albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun." Check out the 1977 setlist here.
Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues
Dokken and George Lynch Reunion Part Of KISS Kruise XI
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live At Donington 1996
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'
KISS Go Back To 1977 For Next Bootleg Release
Rolling Stones Break Out 'Sticky Fingers' Rarity For London
Anthrax Stream 40th Anniversary Performance Of The Devil You Know
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song '35's'
The Tragically Hip Stream 'Live At The Roxy 1991' Album
Nothing More Share Title Track To New Album 'Spirits'
Limbs Unleash Video For Pandemic Inspired 'Blood and Heel'