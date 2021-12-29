KISS Plan To Release Biopic To Theaters Ahead Of Netflix 2021 In Review

KISS manager Doc McGhee was the featured guest on the latest episode of the popular Talking Metal podcast and spoke about many topics including sharing some details about the band's biopic "Shout It Out Loud".
McGhee earned a top 21 story from September 2021 after he shared that the plan is for the film to be released theatrically before it will come to the streaming service Netflix and it will focus on the band's early years.
The film will be directed by Joachim Ronning (Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). Doc said of the film, "I think it's a very interesting look at the formation of KISS, the mindset of how that came about, the social pressure that everybody was in in the '60s and '70s that brought something like KISS to the forefront, that it could actually happen.
"So it's a very interesting, and I think it's a well-written movie. And our partners right now is Netflix. It'll be a theatrical release, then Netflix."
Doc also spoke to the podcast about touring during COVID, the KISS A&E Biography documentary, Bon Jovi, his history, the final KISS show, and more KISS concerts in the second half of 2022. Stream the episode here.
KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Vinnie Vincent Lead Creature Fest Lineup
Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works 2021 In Review
KISS Museum Opening In Las Vegas
KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials
Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff- Lamb Of God Song Helped Save Man's Life- Steve Perry- more
Steve Perry Says Auto-Tune Is Tragic- Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' First Song With Over 3 Billion Streams- Eric Clapton- more
KISS Museum Opening In Las Vegas- Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased Concert- Green Day- more
Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover- Nirvana Move To Have 'Nevermind' Baby Suit Dismissed- KISS And Def Leppard TV Specials- more
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More