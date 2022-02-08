KISS Postpone Leg Of Their End Of The Road Farewell Tour

Tour poster

(hennemusic) KISS have announced the postponement of rescheduled dates for the 2022 Australian leg of the band's End Of The Road farewell tour. Originally scheduled for 2021, the series was first changed to March of this year and they will now be moved a second time due to pandemic protocols in the region.

"With the recent announcement that Western Australia's borders will remain closed for an indefinite period of time, One World Entertainment and TEG Live have been forced to postpone the KISS 'End of the Road' tour until August / September 2022," shared KISS. "We are passionate and determined to perform for all our Australian fans - we do not want to leave Perth out of the equation.

"Tickets and VIP packages purchased for the March / April 2022 concerts remain valid for the rescheduled dates without need for exchange. Ticket holders will be emailed with their new dates and will not need to take any further action."

KISS are currently scheduled to resume their farewell tour in South America in April. See the rescheduled Australian dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

