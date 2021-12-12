KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder".

The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for Simmons, but the song was actually written by Paul Stanley and their producer decided that it would be better if Gene sang it.

Paul was asked if he regrets giving the song to Gene or if it was the right move during a recent interview with USA Today to promote his new Soul Station album.

Stanley responded, "Oh gosh, I was devastated. I was broken. I brought the song in and I thought it was this signature song for me. We brought in a producer for many reasons, and one of them was to be the tiebreaker between Gene and I, because there certainly were times where Gene and I were at odds.

"So I played "God of Thunder" and Bob goes, "That's great, Gene is singing it," and we go on to something else. And I'm just there shattered. In hindsight, it couldn't have been a better move. It's such a character-defining song for Gene and he did it so great. Sometimes you're lucky to be wrong."

