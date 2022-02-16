KISS To Play Their Last KISS Kruise This Year

(hennemusic) KISS have announced the first details for KISS Kruise XI. The 2022 edition will see fans join the group as they set sail aboard the Norwegian Jewel from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico from October 29 - November 3.
Currently on their multi-year End Of The Road farewell tour, the band says that the 2022 event will see "the last time KISS will perform on the high seas."
KISS will be inviting some of their favorite artists to join them for the trip, and will share announcements and updates throughout the year; among the acts that performed on the 2021 edition were Queensryche, Sebastian Bach, Night Ranger and Black N' Blue.
A video message from Paul Stanley is giving fans details about pre-sale access to KISS Kruise XI. KISS are currently scheduled to resume their farewell tour in South America in April. Watch the announcement video here.
