.

KISS To Play Their Last KISS Kruise This Year

Bruce Henne | 02-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS Event post
Event post

(hennemusic) KISS have announced the first details for KISS Kruise XI. The 2022 edition will see fans join the group as they set sail aboard the Norwegian Jewel from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico from October 29 - November 3.

Currently on their multi-year End Of The Road farewell tour, the band says that the 2022 event will see "the last time KISS will perform on the high seas."

KISS will be inviting some of their favorite artists to join them for the trip, and will share announcements and updates throughout the year; among the acts that performed on the 2021 edition were Queensryche, Sebastian Bach, Night Ranger and Black N' Blue.

A video message from Paul Stanley is giving fans details about pre-sale access to KISS Kruise XI. KISS are currently scheduled to resume their farewell tour in South America in April. Watch the announcement video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


KISS To Play Their Last KISS Kruise This Year

KISS Share Track From Off The Soundboard Virginia Beach

KISS Frontman TV Episode Premiere This Week

KISS Postpone Leg Of Their End Of The Road Farewell Tour

KISS Share Unreleased 'Lick It Up' Performance

News > KISS

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more

Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more'

Slash Confident Guns N' Roses Will Release New Album- Pink Floyd Share Rehearsal Footage From Pulse Reissue- KISS- more

Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online- more

advertisement
Reviews

Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories

Saxon - Carpe Diem

Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More