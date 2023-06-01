KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

KISS have announced that they have added three additional shows to the upcoming final leg of their North American End Of The Road Farewell Tour this fall.
The new shows were added in Crandon, WI at the Crandon International Raceway on September 1st, Cincinnati, OH at the Heritage Bank Center on October 19th and Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 22nd.
The veteran band's final rounds of tour dates will be kicking off with the Crandon show and will wrap up with their last concerts in their hometown of New York with two shows on December 1st and 2nd at Madison Square Garden.
9/1 - Crandon International Raceway - Crandon, WI
10/19 - Heritage Bank Arena - Cincinnati, OH
10/20 - Little Caesar's Arena - Detroit, MI
10/22 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH
10/23 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
10/25 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
10/27 - Dickies Arena - Ft. Worth, TX
10/29 - Moody Center ATX - Austin, TX
11/1 - Acrisure Arena At Greater Palm Springs - Palm Desert, CA
11/3 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
11/6 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
11/8 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
11/10 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB
11/12 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB
11/13 - Sasktel Centre - Saskatoon, SK
11/15 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB
11/18 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC
11/19 - Centre Videotron - Quebec, QC
11/21 - Canadian Tire Centre - Kanata, ON
11/22 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
11/24 - Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN
11/25 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
11/27 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL
11/29 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD
12/1 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
12/2 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
