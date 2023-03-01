KISS Announce Final Show Of Their End Of the Road Farewell Tour

Tour poster

(fcc) KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour. Produced by Live Nation, these final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS.

New York City has been a part of the band's ethos and storyline for more than four decades so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started," said the band.



Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6th, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at livenation.com.



2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY

October 29, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Related Stories

KISS Stream 'Creatures Of The Night' From Rare 1984 Performance

KISS's Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Commercial Goes Online

Gene Simmons Reflects On Why Ace Left KISS

KISS Reveal Support For Final UK Tour Dates

More KISS News