KISS Announce Final Show Of Their End Of the Road Farewell Tour

(fcc) KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour. Produced by Live Nation, these final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS.
New York City has been a part of the band's ethos and storyline for more than four decades so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.
"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started," said the band.
Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6th, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at livenation.com.
2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY
October 29, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center
November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
