Korn Recruited Suicidal Tendencies Star For Tour 2021 In Review

Michael Angulia | 12-23-2021

Tour poster

Korn Recruited Suicidal Tendencies Star For Tour was a top 21 story from July 2021: Korn have announced that that they have recruited Suicidal Tendencies star Ra Diaz to play bass for them on their upcoming summer tour.

Diaz will be filling in for the band's bassist Fieldy who is taking some time off "to heal". The band had the following to say, "We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about Fieldy.

"While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend Ra Diaz from Suicidal Tendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties.We've all been rehearsing to get ready to bring the heat, and we can't wait to see you next month."

The band launched their U.S. summer trek, that will feature support from special guest Staind, on August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

