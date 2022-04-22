.

Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction

Bruce Henne | 04-21-2022

Nirvana Still from the video
Still from the video

(hennemusic) The guitar Kurt Cobain played in Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video is headed to auction next month. The instrument will be publicly sold for the first time at auction as part of a three-day Juliens Auctions "Music Icons" event taking place from May 20 - 22 live at Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at juliensauctions.com.

The conservative starting estimate of Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang left-handed guitar in Competition Lake Placid blue finish with matching headstock is $600,000 - $800,000.

Featuring the hits "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come As You Are", Nirvana's second album, "Nevermind", helped trigger a change in music culture as the alternative and grunge genres merged with the mainstream; it knocked Michael Jackson of the top of the US Billboard 200 and went on to sell more than 30 million copies worldwide, including 10 million in the US.

Over 1,200 items will be offered in the all-star lineup of artifacts and memorabilia owned and used by some of the world's greatest music artists of all-time including The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Queen, Elvis Presley, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Little Richard, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Cher, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix and more.

Music fans will be able to view Cobain's guitar and other auction items on display at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in London from April 28 - May 3 and at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square New York between May 16 - May 20. Learn more about the Music Icons event and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

