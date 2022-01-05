Lady A Show 'What A Song Can Do' With New Lyric Video

Lady A have released a lyric video for their brand new single "What A Song Can Do", which is the title track to the group's forthcoming studio album.

Charles Kelley had this to say about the son,g "We have been overfilled with gratitude after releasing this album and we don't take it lightly that after eight albums our music still resonates with so many people.

"This song is the summation of where our hearts are right now and how much music can really pull us through in times of need. We love writing songs about lost love and things like that, but I feel like our favorite material comes with a strong positive message." Watch the lyric video below:

