Ladytron Share 'Faces' Visualizer

(MagnumPR) Ladytron have released a visualizer for their brand new track, "Faces," the third single from their forthcoming seventh studio album 'Time's Arrow', which will arrive on January 20th.
Over an echoing disco soundscape, "Faces" with title taken from the Cassavetes film of the same name, evokes bittersweet longing and euphoric escape, with expansive synth heavy production recalling 1970s euro diva Amanda Lear.
"Faces" follows the first two singles from Time's Arrow, "City of Angels" and "Misery Remember Me," and also follows Ladytron's announcement of West Coast U.S. tour dates in Spring 2023, where the band will take the stage in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco in support of the forthcoming LP.
These will follow a run of previously-announced UK dates in March 2023 in Glasgow, Liverpool, and London. Tickets for Ladytron's shows are on sale now.
Ladytron UK Dates
March 10th, 2023 - Glasgow, SWG3
March 11th, 2023 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace
March 12th, 2023 - London, Koko
Ladytron US Dates
May 10th, 2023 - Seattle, The Neptune
May 11th, 2023 - Portland, Wonder Ballroom
May 12th, 2023 - San Francisco, August Hall
