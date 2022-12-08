Ladytron Share 'Faces' Visualizer

Faces single art

(MagnumPR) Ladytron have released a visualizer for their brand new track, "Faces," the third single from their forthcoming seventh studio album 'Time's Arrow', which will arrive on January 20th.

Over an echoing disco soundscape, "Faces" with title taken from the Cassavetes film of the same name, evokes bittersweet longing and euphoric escape, with expansive synth heavy production recalling 1970s euro diva Amanda Lear.

"Faces" follows the first two singles from Time's Arrow, "City of Angels" and "Misery Remember Me," and also follows Ladytron's announcement of West Coast U.S. tour dates in Spring 2023, where the band will take the stage in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco in support of the forthcoming LP.

These will follow a run of previously-announced UK dates in March 2023 in Glasgow, Liverpool, and London. Tickets for Ladytron's shows are on sale now.

Ladytron UK Dates

March 10th, 2023 - Glasgow, SWG3

March 11th, 2023 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

March 12th, 2023 - London, Koko

Ladytron US Dates

May 10th, 2023 - Seattle, The Neptune

May 11th, 2023 - Portland, Wonder Ballroom

May 12th, 2023 - San Francisco, August Hall

Related Stories

Ladytron Celebrate Halloween With 'City Of Angels' Video

Ladytron Share 'True Mathematics' Performance Film

Ladytron Music and Merch

News > Ladytron