Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour

Lamb Of God have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Omens," on October 7th and launching a headline tour featuring support from Killswitch Engage.
The new album was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth), and the band will be releasing their first single from the effort, "Nevermore", this Friday, June 10th.
The Omens Tour will include different support on the legs from Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy.
Mark Morton had this to say, "Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal.
"We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well.
"The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss." See the dates below:
Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence
Sep 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island
Sep 10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sep 11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival
Sep 13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
Sep 14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Sep 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Sep 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sep 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence
Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep 25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill
Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir
Oct 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Oct 04 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena
Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct 10 - Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center
Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
Oct 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater
Oct 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
Oct 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Oct 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
