Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour

Lamb Of God have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Omens," on October 7th and launching a headline tour featuring support from Killswitch Engage.

The new album was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth), and the band will be releasing their first single from the effort, "Nevermore", this Friday, June 10th.

The Omens Tour will include different support on the legs from Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy.

Mark Morton had this to say, "Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal.

"We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well.

"The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss." See the dates below:

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island

Sep 10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep 11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sep 13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Sep 14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sep 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Sep 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium



Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

Oct 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct 04 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy



Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 10 - Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds



Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Oct 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

Oct 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Oct 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

