.

Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-10-2022

Lamb Of God Omens album cover art
Omens album cover art

Lamb Of God have released a music video for their new single "Nevermore," which is the first track that they have shared from their forthcoming album, "Omens".

The new album is set to be released on October 7th and was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth). Frontman Randall Blythe had this to say, "The world is crazy and keeps changing.

"Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It's a very pissed-off record." He then adds, "It is extremely pissed-off." Watch the music video for "Nevermore" below:

