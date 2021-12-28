Lamb Of God Song Helped Save Man's Life

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe took to social media just before Christmas to share the news that the band's song "The Duke" had indirectly helped to save someone's life.

The band released the title song to their 2016 EP as a tribute to a fan and friend that had died from leukemia and they included a message with the EP to help raise awareness for a free bone marrow registry, encouraging fans to sign up.

One fan, Todd Seaman, did register and was found to be a match for a 65-year-old leukemia patient in Virginia and a few days ago that man received Seaman's stem cell and plasma donation.

Blythe shared the following via Instagram, "In 2016 @lambofgod released a song 'The Duke' I wrote in honor of Wayne Ford, a fan who died of leukemia. With the release we had an awareness campaign for @bethematch, a free bone marrow registry that matches donors with blood cancer patients. 5 years ago, a lamb of god fan from the great state of Arkansas named Todd Seaman (@tseams) registered w/ @bethematch after hearing 'The Duke'. 9 months ago he received an email saying he had matched with a 65 year old male leukemia patient here in VA.

"2 days ago, Todd & his Dad Scott flew into DC, & I drove up to meet them. We went into the city & I showed them the sights- we walked 11 miles, from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial to the White House, then had a nice dinner. There was a great & peaceful holiday feeling in the air. Yesterday morning, we got up at 6 am & I drove them to a clinic. Todd wore his best Big Lebowski socks, got hooked up to a machine for 4 hours, & donated one bag of healthy stem cells & one bag of plasma.

"As you read this, the leukemia patient is receiving Todd's donation. RIGHT THIS VERY SECOND, that man is receiving the best Christmas present ever- a 2nd chance at life.

"To say that I am honored to have been a small part of this is a massive understatement. Yesterday Todd said 'Dude- lamb of god saved someone's life today'- I said 'No, YOU saved someone's life today. Lamb of god just helped you a little.'

"Thank you Todd, for letting us know that what we do matters. These were two of the greatest days of my life.

"There is much sadness in the world right now. Many people feel powerless to make things better. But you are not- YOU HAVE AGENCY & the ability to help people. One way to do this is to register with @bethematch- it's painless & it's free. You can do this RIGHT THIS VERY SECOND- you might even save someone's life.

"I watched it happen yesterday with my own two eyes."

