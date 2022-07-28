.

Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-28-2022

Lamb Of God Cover art
Cover art

Lamb Of God have shared a music video for their brand new single, "Omens". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will be hitting stores on October 7th,

Frontman D. Randall Blythe had this to say, "I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context.

"What some call 'omens' are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It's foolish to ignore this, but we all do it." Watch the video below:

News > Lamb Of God

