Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Sidelined By Covid

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe tested positive for Covid-19 and that that forced him to sit out the band's concert on Tuesday night (April 19th) in Grand Rapids.
The band had this to say, "Randy Blythe tested positive for COVID over the weekend and has been isolating away from the rest of the band. While his symptoms have been mild and he's on the mend, he will not be able to perform tonight at the Van Andel Arena.
"However, the show will go on! We are working to put together a special show with our brother Mark Hunter from Chimaira taking over the mic and a few friends helping out as well. We'll see you tonight! We are hopeful he will be able to return later this week and will update as soon as we can."
