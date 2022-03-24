Laura Evans Shares 'I'm Alright' Video

Album cover art

Laura Evans has shared a music video for her brand new single "I'm Alright". The track is being released to digital retailers and streaming services tomorrow, March 25th.

The blues rocker shared that she had the idea and wrote this song whilst on a plane journey to Greece. "The verse and melody came so quickly like they fell out of sky."

Laura says the true message of the song is strength. She explains, "Sometimes when we're at breaking point, we just have to put on a brave face, face the world and say, 'I'm alright.'

"I've got through a lot of bad days with this motto as am sure many other people have, so I know people will relate to this song and hopefully feel empowered." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Laura Evans