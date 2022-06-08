Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has revealed the band was approached to do an ABBA-style avatar concert. The Swedish pop superstars have recently re-attracted global attention with the launch of their ABBA Voyage experience in London, which mixes holograms of younger versions of the singers appearing along alongside a performance by a live band.

The Guardian reports that, well before there was talk of the ABBA recreation, Led Zeppelin was asked to do "that sort of thing", Page told an audience at the Hay festival.

The guitarist explained that he and his two surviving bandmates, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, couldn't agree, so the project "didn't really get moving", while adding that he thought the concept might for Led Zeppelin.

He also spoke positively about Elvis Presley's hologram performance, telling the audience: "I bet that was good, but I didn't see it." Read more and watch video preview of ABBA Voyage here.

