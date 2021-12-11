Led Zeppelin Revisit 'Four Sticks' On IV Anniversary Series

Led Zeppelin IV album cover art

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit their classic track, "Four Sticks", on the sixth episode of their 50th anniversary video series on their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV."

Written by Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, the song's title was inspired by drummer John Bonham's use of four drum sticks - two in each hand - when they recorded the tune at Island Studios in London, UK, with Bonham nailing his parts in only two takes.

"I've never tried consciously to be one of the best drummers and I don't want to be," explained Bonham. "I'm a simple straight-ahead drummer, and I don't try to pretend to be anything better than I am."

"Four Sticks" was featured as the B-side to the album's second single, "Rock And Roll", in March of 1972. Led Zeppelin launched the series in sync with the 50th anniversary of "Led Zeppelin IV", which was released on November 8, 1971. Watch the episode here.

