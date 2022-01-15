Led Zeppelin Revisit When The Levee Breaks For Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit their classic track, "When The Levee Breaks", on the eighth episode of their 50th anniversary video series about their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV."
The band added heaviness to the closing track on the record when John Bonham's drum kit was recorded in the stairwell at the UK countryside mansion Headley Grange, with microphones hung up a flight of stairs while the building's acoustics delivered dramatic results.
The sessions resulted in Led Zeppelin's version being dramatically different from the original, a blues song written and recorded by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy in 1929.
"'When The Levee Breaks' was a giant step," says Robert Plant. "Nobody other than John Bonham could have created that groove, and many have tried." Watch the episode and stream both versions of the track here.
Led Zeppelin Look Back On 'Going To California'
Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed 2021 In Review
Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'
Led Zeppelin Revisit 'Four Sticks' On IV Anniversary Series
Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more
Unseen Rolling Stones Altamont Concert Footage Discovered- Nirvana Nevermind Cover Baby Files Amended Lawsuit Against Band- more
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour- Rush's Alex Lifeson Returns With Envy Of None- Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer- more
Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71- Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)