Led Zeppelin Revisit When The Levee Breaks For Anniversary Series

IV album cover art

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit their classic track, "When The Levee Breaks", on the eighth episode of their 50th anniversary video series about their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV."

The band added heaviness to the closing track on the record when John Bonham's drum kit was recorded in the stairwell at the UK countryside mansion Headley Grange, with microphones hung up a flight of stairs while the building's acoustics delivered dramatic results.

The sessions resulted in Led Zeppelin's version being dramatically different from the original, a blues song written and recorded by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy in 1929.

"'When The Levee Breaks' was a giant step," says Robert Plant. "Nobody other than John Bonham could have created that groove, and many have tried." Watch the episode and stream both versions of the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Led Zeppelin Look Back On 'Going To California'

Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed 2021 In Review

Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'

Led Zeppelin Revisit 'Four Sticks' On IV Anniversary Series

News > Led Zeppelin