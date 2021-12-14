Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'

Video still

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of "Rock And Roll" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK. The song was the final encore by the group at the O2 Arena, where they headlined a tribute to friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun.

The rare event - which featured Jason Bonham behind the drums in place of his late father John - saw 20 million people apply for tickets through a worldwide lottery to the band's first headline show in 27 years, which took place before 18,000 ticket holders at the London venue.

"Celebration Day" won Led Zeppelin a 2014 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Album category. "Rock And Roll" was featured on the group's untitled 1971 album, which would go on to be commonly referred to as "Led Zeppelin IV" and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

