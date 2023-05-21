Led Zeppelin Stream Remastered 'Over The Hills And Far Away' 1973 Performance Video

Video still

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin is streaming remastered video of a performance of "Over The Hills And Far Away" from a July 1973 show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The upgraded footage arrives during the band's ongoing celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the release of "Houses Of The Holy." Featuring classics like "The Song Remains The Same", "The Ocean" and "No Quarter", and produced by Jimmy Page, the group's fifth studio record delivered Led Zeppelin a US No. 1 album that went on to sell more than 11 million copies in the region.

Led Zeppelin is marking the set's 50th anniversary this spring by sharing audio, video and photos from the era across its social media platforms - including the original demo for "The Rain Song."

Stream remastered live video of "Over The Hills And Far Away" here.

