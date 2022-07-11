Left to Suffer Deliver New EP and Release 'Rest Your Head' Visualizer

Atlanta rockers Left to Suffer have shared a visualizer for their track "Rest Your Head" to celebrate the release of their brand new EP, 'And Dying Forever'.
Vocalist Taylor Barber had this to say, "Is it the end when you die? Or is it a loop of consistent suffering? 'And Dying Forever' is a total continuation of last year's 'On Death' EP, both in the story and with the continued expansion of sounds we explore with.
"We want to be able to do whatever we want while maintaining the LTS vibe we've been sculpting since we launched the band 3 years ago and this new EP helps us plant that flag more firmly than ever before." Watch the visualizer below:
