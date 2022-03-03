Liam Gallagher Premieres 'Everything's Electric' Video

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher has premiered a music video for his latest hit single "Everything's Electric," which comes from his forthcoming album, "C'mon You Know".
"Everything's Electric," was co-written by Foo Fighters/Nirvana star Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin, and features Grohl returning to his roots by laying down the drums on the track.
Here is official background story for the single: "Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl first met many years ago when Foo Fighters played with Oasis on tour. They've maintained a mutual admiration ever since, while speculation about a possible collaboration between the pair has risen in recent years.
"To craft the song, they melded the thunderous dynamics of Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' with the spiralling tension and danger of The Rolling Stones' 'Gimme Shelter.'
"With raw, rhythmic phrasing, this is as close as Liam's iconic snarl comes to rapping and that punk-meets-hip-hop attack is underlined by boisterous bass. Meanwhile, slide guitar, piano flourishes and Liam's haunting backing vocals pay tribute to arguably The Stones' finest moment." Watch the video below:
