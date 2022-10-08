Liars Academy Announce Limited Edition Reissues

Promo for the reissues

(Sweet Cheetah) Liars Academy have announced that they will be releasing limited-edition reissues for their 2002 "Trading My Life" EP and the 2004 J. Robbins produced "Demons" LP.

They will be available in December and it mark first time that they titles will be available on vinyl and cassette. Vinyl for each title is limited to 500 total copies worldwide, split across several variants.

Both titles have been remastered by Adam Boose at Cauliflower Audio, and vinyl lacquer masters were cut by Bob Weston. The Trading My Life EP includes a bonus, five-song Side B EP comprised of the band's first demo recordings. These early studio recordings laid the framework for their debut album No News Is Good News. Preorders are available here.

