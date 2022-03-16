Limp Bizkit Still Sucks Tour Announced

Limp Bizkit have announced that they will be hitting the road next month for their Still Sucks Tour of the U.S. and the band has shared a funny video to announce the trek.
They are launching the tour in support of their new album, "Still Sucks", and will be kicking things off on April 28th in Tampa, FL at Hard Rock Live and will wrap things up on May 31st in Ontario, CA at the Toyota Arena.
Tickets will be going on sale to the general public go this Friday (March 18) at 10:00 AM (local time). See the dates for the tour below and watch the announcement video here.
Thursday, April 28 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Live
Saturday, April 30 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
Tuesday, May 3 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena
Wednesday, May 4 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center
Friday, May 6 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Casino
Saturday, May 7 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Tuesday, May 10 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center
Thursday, May 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, May 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sunday, May 15 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Wednesday, May 18 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre
Thursday, May 19 Saginaw, MI The Dow Event Center
Saturday, May 21 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino
Sunday, May 22 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Tuesday, May 24 Kansas City, MO Cable Dahmer Arena
Thursday, May 26 Loveland, CO Budweiser Events Center
Saturday, May 28 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Sunday, May 29 Reno, NV Reno Events Center
Tuesday, May 31 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
