Linkin Park Classic 'Numb' Passes 2 Billion YouTube views

(hennemusic) Linkin Park's 2003 classic, "Numb", has passed two billion streams on YouTube. The clip for the third single from the band's second album, "Meteora", becomes the band's first song to reach the milestone on the platform, five years after it hit the 1 billion views mark in 2018.
Filmed in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, the video was directed by band DJ Joe Hahn. "Thank you for getting "Numb" to 2 Billion views on YouTube," says the band on social media.
"Numb" reached No. 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while topping the Billboard Alternative Songs chart for 12 weeks upon its original release, while "Meteora" itself debuted at No. 1 and went on to sell more than 7 million copies in the region.
Linkin Park released an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of "Meteora", in April; the project helped return the album to the US Top 10.
Stream the "Numb" video here.
